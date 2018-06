Asitha Premathilake alias ‘Solta’, who was allegedly involved in several shooting incidents ,has been arrested along with a pistol, by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), the Police Spokesperson said .

The arrest has been made at Borella.

He is the main suspect of the shooting incidents in Malabe and Athurugiriya where ‘Poli Roshan’ and a beautician were killed.