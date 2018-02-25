UN mourns death of Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka

The death occurred on Friday night of Ms. Una McCauley, United Nations Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Sri Lanka.

The UN in Sri Lanka yesterday announced with deep sadness the sudden passing away of Ms. McCauley, 54, who was on medical leave, undergoing treatment.

As the first female UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Ms. McCauley was a bold, inspiring, and strong leader. As the most senior UN Official in the country, Ms. McCauley led the UN Country Team of 21 Resident and Non-Resident UN Agencies and acted as the representative of the UN Secretary-General in Sri Lanka, the UN in Colombo said in a media statement.

“She was a passionate and caring humanitarian, and dedicated her life to serve people of the world”.

Ms. McCauley served in Sri Lanka for six years; two years as UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative, and prior to this, four years as the UNICEF Representative in Sri Lanka. Previously, she was the UNICEF Representative for Panama and Togo, and worked at the UNICEF offices in Sudan, Kenya, and Angola, the statement said.With 17 years of service within the United Nations System and an additional seven years of service working with children in the development sector, Ms. McCauley was instrumental in developing policies and strategic frameworks on leading global issues in a number of countries. A national of Ireland and the United Kingdom, Ms. McCauley, was the loving mother of two sons, the statement added.

“The United Nations Family will miss her dearly, especially her, humility, passion, energy, sense of humour, and unwavering commitment to make lives better for all. Our deepest condolences are shared with her family”, it noted.