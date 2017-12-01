UN experts on arbitrary detention to visit SL

A three-member delegation from the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention will carry out an official visit to Sri Lanka from December 4 to 15 to assess the country’s situation regarding the deprivation of liberty, the office of the UN Human Rights High Commissioner said.

In a statement, it said José Antonio Guevara Bermúdez, Leigh Toomey and Elina Steinerte will visit a variety of places where people are held, including prisons, police stations and institutions for juveniles, migrants and people with psychosocial disabilities, to gather first-hand information which will form part of their overall assessment.

The delegation will visit Colombo as well as western, north-central, northern, eastern, southern and central provinces, where they will meet Government officials, civil society groups and other relevant stakeholders.

The experts will share their preliminary observations at a press conference on December 15 at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH).

The Working Group is scheduled to present its final report on the visit to the UN Human Rights Council in September 2018.