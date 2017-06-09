UN assures support for Sri Lankan plans for national reconciliation

The United Nations has assured to support the Sri Lankan government’s plans for bringing about reconciliation and the conditions for lasting peace when Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe called on the UN Secretary General António Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York Wednesday.

During a special discussion held with yesterday, the Prime Minister briefed the UN Secretary General on measures being adopted by the government to promote reconciliation among communities.

He told the UN Chief that the government intends to move forward the reconciliation process based on four pillars – truth seeking, accountability, reparation and non-recurrence. He further briefed on the Constitutional Reform process and legal and other measures being taken relating to reconciliation.

The Secretary General said the UN office in Sri Lanka is ready to work in this regard and it is the UN’s hope to see Sri Lanka succeed.

The UN Chief commended the Premier for participating in the UN Ocean Conference pointing out that both Sri Lanka and Portugal have very close association with the ocean.

Stephen O’Brien, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, who was present at the meeting, assured the Prime Minister that measures are being taken to support Sri Lanka following the recent floods and said the Central Emergency Relief Fund(CERF) was monitoring closely at Sri Lanka’s recent application for emergency funding.