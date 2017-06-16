UN appeals for more resources for flood-hit Sri Lanka

The United Nations and its humanitarian partners appealed for more resources for flood-hit Sri Lanka that last month witnessed the worst torrential rains since 2003 in which over 200 people were killed.

Heavy rains had triggered floods and landslides in 15 out of Lanka’s 25 districts, sweeping away homes, clinics, schools, roads and water systems.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) of Sri Lanka had said the adverse weather condition had left 112 people injured and nearly 600,000 people have been forced from their homes, with thousands suffering structural damage from flood inundation and landslides.

Some 212 people were killed and another 79 still remain missing. Immediately after the disaster, UN agencies and relief partners responded with assistance in priority sectors identified by the government.

However, access to the most remote communities was cut-off due to destroyed roads and bridges.

The UN said as flood waters recede and more areas become accessible, the extent of damage and the response needed is disclosed: emergency shelter, sanitation and hygiene, and health services are high on the list.

On top of this, damaged infrastructure, particularly related to water and hygiene, has increased the risk of waterborne diseases.

According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the Emergency Response Plan – amounting to USD 22.7 million – launched by the Humanitarian Country Team (UN as well as non-UN humanitarian actors in the country), focuses on providing immediate life-saving and protection assistance, emergency livelihood support, and access to basic services to people worst hit.

The plan also aims to strengthen resilience of affected communities to cope with and recover from the disaster.

It targets about 374,000 people in seven districts, including the four most affected districts – Galle, Rathnapura, Kalutara and Matara.

“The Humanitarian Country Team, with the support of the international community, will continue responding to the needs of those affected by the floods through the implementation of the emergency response plan, paying particular attention to supporting the most vulnerable people in the affected communities,” said Una McCauley, UN Resident Coordinator for Sri Lanka and the Chair of the Team.

United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also reported that an allocation of USD 4 million was made by the UN Central Emergency Response Fund to assist rapid delivery of life-saving shelter, health and food assistance, as well as provide essential non-food items.

Cash assistance will also be provided to affected people to meet their shelter and food needs, in addition to the provision temporary shelters, shelter repair kits, and emergency healthcare and reproductive healthcare support.

The recent disasters hit Sri Lanka when the country was reeling under bad drought which had affected about a million people, leaving them vulnerable to food insecurity.

The floods and landslides have washed away the crops that managed to survive the drought and further increased the urgency of more resources to ensure assistance for people who have already suffered much hardship, the world body said.

Source: PTI