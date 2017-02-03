Ukranian Captain’s FR petition fixed for support

Share ! tweet







The Supreme Court yesterday fixed for support on March 6, the fundamental rights violation petition filed by the Ukranian Gennady Gavvylor, the Caption of ‘MV Avant Garde’, complaining against his arrest in October 2015, outside the territorial waters of Sri Lanka and his continued detention, since then in the remand prison in Galle.

The respondents cited in the petition are the Officer-in-Charge of the CID, the Director CID, the DIG in charge of the Rakna Arkashaka Lanka Limited, a government owned business undertaking affiliated to the Defence Ministry, Avant Garde Maritime Services, Sri Lanka Shipping Company Limited, Lanka Maritime Services Limited, Secretary Ministry of Defence and the Attorney General.

President’s Counsel Manohara de Silva with Arinda Wijesurendra appeared for petitioner Gavvylor.

Romesh de Silva P.C. and Kuvera de Zoysa P.C. represented the Avant Garde Maritime Services and Sri Lanka Shipping Company Limited.

The Attorney General appeared for the Police.

The petitioner had sought compensation amounting to around Rs. 500 million from the CID and the Ministry of Defence.

The petitioner had explained the unreasonable, unlawful seizure of the MV Avant Garde, chartered by the AGMS belonging to the Sri Lanka Shipping Company, in early October 2015, after the change of the government.

The petitioner said that he had been unduely caught up in a political battle brewing in Sri Lanka.

The Bench comprised Justice Buwanaka Aluwihara, Justice Upali Abeyratne and Justice Nalin Perera.