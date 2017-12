Ukrainian national goes missing off the coast of Balapitiya

A foreign national who was wading at the Balapitiya beach strip in Mabalantota has been reported missing by local authorities.

Residents of the area stated that a foreign couple was bathing at the Balapitiya beach when a strong current swept them away. Locals were able to save the female person but were not able to recover the body of the male foreigner.

The missing individual is a 28 year old Ukrainian who was on holiday in Sri Lanka.