UK urges Sri Lanka to develop a comprehensive, time bound strategy to implement Geneva proposals

The United Kingdom today urged the Government of Sri Lanka to provide the "determined leadership" and a "comprehensive and time bound" implementation strategy to fully deliver on the commitments it made when co-sponsoring the 2015 UN resolution.

Issuing a statement during the Interactive Dialogue on Sri Lanka at the 34th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on 22 March 2017 in Geneva, the UK joined the High Commissioner for Human Rights in recognizing the steps taken by the Sri Lankan Government since January 2015 to improve the human rights situation in the country.

However, UK said as the High Commissioner's report clearly states, much remains to be done and urged the government to "provide the determined leadership required to deliver fully on the commitments it made when co-sponsoring resolution 30/01 and to develop a comprehensive and time bound implementation strategy."

The full UK Statement on Sri Lanka at UNHRC Sessions is reproduced below:

United Kingdom and Northern Ireland Statement during the Interactive Dialogue on Sri Lanka at the 34th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on 22 March 2017: