UK to sponsor a new consensus resolution on Sri Lanka at UNHRC

The United Kingdom plans to sponsor a new consensus resolution on Sri Lanka at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) at its upcoming 34th regular session in Geneva from 27 February to 24 March.

The UK communicated its decision to the Council at the organizational meeting for the 34th session of the UNHRC held in Geneva on Monday.

Britain's representative to the UNHRC presenting the proposal said the cohort of states that presented the HRC 30/1 on Promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka are looking forward to the publication of the report by OHCHR in which it will assess implementation of the commitments in that resolution.

He said the Britain is discussing the contents of a follow-up resolution in partnership with the government of Sri Lanka, which will be negotiated in line with standard Council practice

The resolution will look to give Sri Lanka time to address the accountability issue on the war.