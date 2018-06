Ugandan national arrested at airport with Rs. 8 million worth gemstones

Sri Lanka Customs officers have arrested a Ugandan national who attempted to smuggle a stock of gemstones at the Bandaranaike International Airport.

The 63 year old suspect was arrested around 8.15 last evening with 858 gemstones.

The stock of sapphires is estimated to be worth Rs.8 million, according to Customs officials.

The suspect is being detained and questioned.