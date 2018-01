The FCID has informed Fort Magistrate’s Court that it has found Rs. 94 million worth properties belonging to Sri Lanka’s former Ambassador In Kiev Udayanga Weeratunga, while probing the acquisition of four Ukrainian MIG 27 aircraft in 2006.

Filing a report, FCID Inspector Nihal Francis said Weeratunga owned an eight-acre land worth Rs. 40 million and a one-acre land worth of Rs. 25 million in Dompe and a luxury apartment (Trillium Residencies) worth Rs. 29 million at Borella.