Udayanga is in UAE jail

The Attorney General’s Department yesterday informed the Fort Magistrate’s Court that ex-Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga was currently in jail in the United Arab Emirates and, therefore, he would not be able to arrive in Sri Lanka of his own volition to appear in Court over the MiG aircraft deal.

Senior State Counsel Udara Karunathilaka, appearing for the AG told Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne that a warrant had been issued on Weeratunga, on the Interpol Red List, and he could not act on his own. Officers of the Financial Crimes Division who were investigating the MiG aircraft deal should visit the country where Weeratunga was detained, take him into its custody and bring him back to Sri Lanka.

Counsel Karunathilaka said so when Weeratunga’s counsel Anil Silva PC informed the court that Weeratunga would arrive in Sri Lanka and appear in Court over the MiG aircraft deal.

