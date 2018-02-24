Udayanga bank account balance US$ 1.7 million

Police headquarters has issued a public appeal to Sri Lanka’s former ambassador in Ukraine Udayanga Weeratunga to face judicial-police inquiry without trying to clear himself through Facebook posts.

Police spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera, in a statement issued yesterday assured Weeratunga, now on the run, the police wouldn’t thwart his efforts to clear his name. But, as a Sri Lankan, Weeratunga should abide by local laws, Gunasekera said.

The police denied Weeratunga’s recent public claim that a special police team who visited Ukraine hadn’t recorded his statement though he offered to cooperate. According to SP Gunasekera, Weeratunga left Ukraine for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Oct 4, 2016.

The police spokesman said that Weeratunga had been detained in Dubai on Feb.4, 2018, when he attempted to leave for the US on a banned passport.

Weeratunga had obtained a passport, bearing no N 5400885, on March 6, 2015 without surrendering his official passport, SP Gunasekera said, adding that 16 accounts in Weeratunga’s name had balances totaling approximately USD 1.7 mn.