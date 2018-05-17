Udawalawa and Kala Wewa spill gates opened

Five spill gates have been opened in Udawalawa reservoir and two spill gates have been opened in Kala Wewa, the Disaster Management Centre announced.
People downstream have been advised to be vigilant.
