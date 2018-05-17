Home / LATEST / Udawalawa and Kala Wewa spill gates opened

Udawalawa and Kala Wewa spill gates opened

neo 11 hours ago LATEST Leave a comment 57 Views

Five spill gates have been opened in Udawalawa reservoir and two spill gates have been opened in Kala Wewa, the Disaster Management Centre announced.

People downstream have been advised to be vigilant.

About neo

Check Also

Southwest monsoon proper to hit Sri Lanka from May 23

The southwest monsoon, which brings seasonal rain to the Indian subcontinent, will hit Sri Lanka …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved