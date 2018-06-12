Home / POLITICS / Udapalatha PS Chairman and Opposition Leader hospitalised

The Chairman and the Opposition Leader of the Udapalatha Pradeshiya Sabha in Gampola have reportedly been hospitalised following a tense situation within the council premises today (12).

Ada Derana reporter said that the Chairman of the Pradeshiya Sabha was injured admitted to the Gampola Hospital after he was allegedly struck in the head with a glass bottle, during a clash which had broken out between PS members.

Meanwhile the Opposition Leader of the Pradeshiya Sabha had reportedly been hospitalised due to a heart attack during the tense situation.

