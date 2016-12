Share ! tweet







An underworld gangster known as ‘Udamvita Samare’ was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at the Veyangoda Railway Station last night, Police said. They said another individual was with him was also admitted to the Wathupitiwala hospital with gun-shot injuries. He was later transferred to the Colombo National Hospital in critical condition. The 42-year-old deceased was a resident of Nittambuwa.