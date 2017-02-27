UDA sets up special unit to check corruption

Share ! tweet







In response to ever increasing complaints of officials soliciting bribes and touts fleecing people who seek various services such as approval for building plans and certificates of conformity from the Urban Development Authority, Chairman of the authority has opened a special service unit on the ground floor of Sethsiripaya in Battaramulla, a press release issued by the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Province Development said yesterday.

It said: The UDA has taken over the services of issuing building plans, building conformity certificates and setting up basic guidelines for development activities recently. With the taking over of these operations there had been various complaints from people who come for these services at the UDA that they were subjected to giving bribes and fleecing by the touts. Unusual delay and lack of efficiency was the other complaint, UDA Chairman Jagath Munasinghe has been quoted as having said.

In order to avoid these malpractices and to provide an efficient service to the general public a new unit has been set up to obtain complaints, issuing certificates and plan approvals. Chairman Munasinghe called on the general public not to provide any money to any person except those amounts mentioned in the application forms and to inform the service unit if anyone demands money for services. They could also inform the Chairman or the Director General of the UDA of any untoward incident through the Telephone lines 0112875916-20, 0112873651-2, 0112873644, 0112873649, 0112875333 and 0112797200.

The new service unit has been instructed to issue approval for the building plans within three weeks and to provide building conformity certificates within four weeks.