U.S. Embassy announces small grant opportunities for Sri Lanka

The United States Embassy Public Affairs Section in Sri Lanka has announced that funding is available through the Embassy's Public Diplomacy grants program for Sri Lanka.
Grants up to US$ 5,000 are intended for local representatives of civil society including non-governmental organizations, cultural institutions, universities, schools, and individuals.
To receive funding, grants must support one of the following goals:
1. Promote reconciliation, through programs which promote social integration among all segments of society; encourage participatory processes between citizens and government; strengthen partnerships to give communities a greater voice in government and society.
2. Improve respect for human rights, through programs which strengthen democratic values; enhance awareness and protection of religious freedom and human rights principles; and encourage gender equality.
3. Improve respect for and application of freedom of expression, through programs that promote a free and open media; strengthen understanding of social media; empower journalists through training (including ethics, investigative techniques, and English language).
The U.S. Embassy encourages applications from all sectors: committed and organized civil-society organizations, local representatives of civil society, think tanks, non-governmental organizations, academic institutions, and individuals. All grantees must have a non-profit status.
For more information visit U.S. Embassy Grant Opportunities web site at https://lk.usembassy.gov/embassy/grant-opportunities.