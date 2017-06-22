U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka visits Eastern Province

United States Ambassador to Sri Lanka Atul Keshap visited the Eastern Province this week to commemorate a milestone in U.S.-supported demining efforts and to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at a school to construct facilities to help communities displaced by natural disasters.

During the visit, Ambassador Keshap also met leaders and activists working on post-conflict reconciliation and accountability issues.

Ambassador Keshap also paid respects to local religious leaders, including Jesuit Fathers Miller and Laurio, Americans who have each served the people of Batticaloa for over 60 years. In addition, he hosted the U.S. Embassy’s first iftar in Batticaloa and met with Muslim community leaders, who stressed the need to modernize the outdated 1951 Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act.