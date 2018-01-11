U.R. De Silva re-elected President of Bar

Attorney-at-Law U.R. De Silva has been unanimously re-elected the President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) for 2018-2019.

President’s Counsel Udaya Rohan De Silva was first elected as the President of the Bar Association on Mar 15, 2017.

Educated at Ananda College, Colombo, Mr. De Silva was called to the Bar in 1983. He has previously served as BASL Treasurer in 2001 and as Secretary in 2008.

Mr. De Silva has been in active criminal practice island wide and appeared in numerous sensational trials including Trial-at-Bar proceedings.