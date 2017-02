Share ! tweet







Two youths were killed and three others injured after a trishaw collided head on with a tipper in Welipenna on Monday.

The accident occurred on Meegama-Welipanna road at around 5.00 pm, according to police.



The remains of the deceased have been taken to the Nagoda hospital for post-mortem. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and he will be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate