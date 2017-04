Share ! tweet







Two youths were killed after the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a tipper truck near the Weliwita Junction on the Malabe-Kaduwela road this morning.

Police said that the motorcycle rider and passenger, a 19-year-old and a 28-year-old, were rushed to the Homagama Hospital following the accident, however they had succumbed to injuries before admission.

The driver of the tipper truck has been arrested while Thalangama Police is conducting an investigation.