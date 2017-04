Share ! tweet







Two workers at a mine in Teppanawa area in Kuruwita were killed due to a mine collapse, police said.

The mine is temporarily closed until preliminary police investigations end and the incident took place at around 2.00 pm, it was reported. The workers were pronounced dead upon their admission to the Teppanawa Base hospital.

According to police, one person has been identified as a resident of Eheliyagoda, while the identity of the other person has not yet been confirmed.