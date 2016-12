Share ! tweet







Two Western Provincial Councilors were remanded over their alleged involvement in an illegal assembly on Monday.

The suspects were remanded after being produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court.

The police also had to use teargas and water cannons to disperse a group of protesters who were engaged in a demonstration blocking the Colombo – Negombo main road and railway track near Galkanda on 2 December. The protest was staged against the decision to increase vehicle fines.