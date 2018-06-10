Two underworld members killed in shootout with STF

Two members of an underworld gang were killed when they exchanged fire with the Police Special task Force (STF) during a raid in Madawala area in Wattegama, Kandy yesterday afternoon (09).

According to information received that a, underworld criminal is arriving in the area, the STF has launched a search operation in the area setting up road barriers.

The two suspects who had arrived in a luxury vehicle had shot at the police and the police had returned fire.

Two underworld gangsters were killed and another was admitted to the Wattegama hospital, police sources said.

Two firearms were found in the car.

Police media Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara says that these two criminals are the main actors of the two underworld leaders Makandure Madush and Angoda Lokka.