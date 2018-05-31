Two underground mega drains to control floods in Colombo

The Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development is set to invest RS. 5,800 million in a mega flood control project in Colombo.

The project, highest investment to be made since the Dutch era, was taken up by the China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co., Ltd. The company will construct two mega underground storm water tunnels for the city.

The 750 meter-long, 3 meter wide first tunnel will be constructed parallel to Mutwal tunnel that will carry the additional water flow in Malalasekara Mawatha, BMICH, Independence Square, Colombo 7 and Colombo North.

The Second tunnel 1.2km-long, 3meter wide is expected to be constructed from Torrington towards seas off Bambalapitiya under Bauddhaloka Mawatha.

Minister Champika Ranawaka said the project cost USD 321 million of which USD 214 million was provided by the World Bank.