Two suspects arrested for possessing police items

Police have arrested two persons in Weliwita Mulleriyawa for being in possession of fake licenses and several official police items.

The Mulleriyawa Police acting on a tip off received have stopped a three wheeler for inspection and arrested the two suspects for possessing a forged license plate, a forged insurance certificate and an income license.

Upon further inspection of the three wheeler, the police discovered a police uniform, two belts, 12 buttons belonging to an official police uniform, 2 prison officer’s helmets and handcuffs belonging to the prisons department.

The two suspects aged 34 and 40 are residents of Angoda. They will be produced before the Kaduwela Magistrates court today. Mulleriyawa Police are conducting further investigations.