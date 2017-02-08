Two special police teams appointed to probe shooting at SAITM CEO

Two special teams have been appointed to investigate the shooting at the Chief Executive Officer of South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) Dr. Sameera Senaratne yesterday.

Dr. Senaratne was shot at Monday evening by two armed men on a motorbike wearing full-face helmets on Chandrika Kumaratunga Mawatha near the SAITM campus in Malabe.

The police reported that the assailants who had been in front of the vehicle had damaged the windscreen by their gunfire but the CEO has escaped unhurt.

No arrests have been made yet.