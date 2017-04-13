Breaking News
Two persons killed in Kaduwela shooting

Two persons believed to be having  under world connections  have been shot and killed by an unidentified gunman in the Kothalawala area on the Malabe-Kaduwela main road. 

 Police said that both victims were traveling on a motorcycle when they were gunned down by another individual in broad day light  who also arrived on a motorcycle and fled the scene after the shooting. 

Police spokesman DIG Priyantha Jayakody said that a long-standing rivalry between two organized criminal gangs is suspected to be the motive behind the shooting. The police investigating on the incident.

