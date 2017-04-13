Two persons killed in Kaduwela shooting

Share ! tweet







Two persons believed to be having under world connections have been shot and killed by an unidentified gunman in the Kothalawala area on the Malabe-Kaduwela main road.

Police said that both victims were traveling on a motorcycle when they were gunned down by another individual in broad day light who also arrived on a motorcycle and fled the scene after the shooting.

Police spokesman DIG Priyantha Jayakody said that a long-standing rivalry between two organized criminal gangs is suspected to be the motive behind the shooting. The police investigating on the incident.