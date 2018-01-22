Two more medical faculties to expand higher education

The University Grants Commission says two more faculties of medicine will be established paving the way forward for further expansion of higher education in the country.

Chairman of the University Grants Commission Prof. Mohan de Silva says that for the first time in the history of the country two medical faculties will be set up simultaneously.

Around 1,100 more students are to be admitted to the universities this year in comparison to the figures for last year. The new students will be able to follow studies in 33 courses in 6 universities and 39 educational institutions.

Prof. Mohan de Silva said that two medical faculties will be set up in the Sabaragamuwa and North Western Universities within a period of one year. Measures have already been taken to admit students to these institutions this year. Accordingly, 75 students will be admitted to each of the medical faculties at the North Western University and the Sabaragamuwa University.

For other medical faculties the number of new recruits will be increased by ten. Accordingly, the intake of new students to other medical faculties will be 160 within a year.

The Chairman added that the process of enhancing transparency of selection and registration will be elevated to a higher level. He added that they are using an online system for registrations activities and special software will be used for the selection process.