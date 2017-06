Two more linked to Piliyandala shooting arrested

Two more individuals linked to the shooting that happened in Piliyandala have been arrested.

Police stated that the two individuals were arrested in the Kesbewa and Piliyandala during a raid carried out by the Special Crimes Division.

Upon questioning the individuals, the vehicles used to transport the firearms used in the shooting, along with a tipper truck were found.

The two individuals have been identified as a 31-year-old and 57 –year-old.