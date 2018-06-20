Two more including woman arrested over Kiriwehera shooting

Two more suspects including a woman have been arrested for aiding and abetting the shooting which was carried out at the Kataragama Kiriwehera Rajamaha Viharaya.

Police spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that a woman, who is alleged to have acted as a lookout and relayed information, has been arrested in Kataragama while another suspect – a male- has been arrested in Dickwella.

The arrests have been made by the Tangalle Police special crimes unit. They have been arrested on charges of aiding and abetting and criminal conspiracy.

This brings the total number of arrests made in connection with the shooting to seven.

Asela Lakshman Bandara, the main suspect in the shooting, who had previously worked at the Mahasen Devalaya at the temple as a Kapurala, and two other suspects – twin brothers – were arrested in Pepiliyana on Saturday (16) for the attempted murder of the Kataragama Kiriwehera chief incumbent.