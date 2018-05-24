Home / LATEST / Two more days of weather fury

Two more days of weather fury

neo 4 hours ago LATEST Leave a comment 37 Views

Heavy rains, and floods continue to wreak havoc as the South West monsoon continue to hit the south western part of the country today (24) and tomorrow.

 

The number of lives claimed by the adverse weather has reached 11 and approximately, 7,526 families have been evacuated into 194 welfare centres due to flood and landslide risks, according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

 

More than 100,000 people have been affected by the rains, with many evacuated to safe locations and temporary shelters. Railway and bus services of several areas have also taken a beating, with many lines inundated or damaged due to the rains.

About neo

Check Also

Home Affairs Ministry introduces special ‘disaster’ hotline

A special hotline number was introduced by the Home Affairs Ministry today (23) to inform …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved