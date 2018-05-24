Two more days of weather fury

Heavy rains, and floods continue to wreak havoc as the South West monsoon continue to hit the south western part of the country today (24) and tomorrow.

The number of lives claimed by the adverse weather has reached 11 and approximately, 7,526 families have been evacuated into 194 welfare centres due to flood and landslide risks, according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

More than 100,000 people have been affected by the rains, with many evacuated to safe locations and temporary shelters. Railway and bus services of several areas have also taken a beating, with many lines inundated or damaged due to the rains.