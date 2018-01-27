Two more days allocated for postal voting in next month

The National Election Commission has allocated two additional days in the next month for postal voting for the local government polls, additional Elections Commissioner Saman Sri Ratnayake said.

Accordingly, government employees who were unable to cast their postal vote this week will be given another opportunity on the 1st and 2nd of February at the Election Secretariat and at the relevant district election offices.

Postal voting for the February 10 Local Government elections began on Monday, January 22 for officials of the police stations, Divisional Secretariats, District Secretariats and election office. Postal voting for employees at other government institutions was held on the 25th and 26th.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Election Commissioner MM Mohamed marking postal votes of the LG polls was conducted free and fair manner.