Home / LATEST / Two individuals linked to robbery in Keselwatta arrested

Two individuals linked to robbery in Keselwatta arrested

neo 14 hours ago LATEST Leave a comment 48 Views

Two individuals linked to a break-in that took place in Keselwatta have been arrested.

The arrests were made in the Wattala and Kolonnawa areas.

The robbery which had occurred last Monday (15), involved gold jewellery worth Rs.4929500 and foreign currency worth Rs. 579500 being stolen from a house on Bandaranayake lane, in Keselwatta.

Police did manage to find Rs.33000, pieces of gold jewellery and foreign cash with the two individuals during the arrest.

The arrestees  believed to be residents of the Walampitiya and Maligawatha areas, will be presented to the Hultsdorf Magistrate’s Court today (23).

Police are continuing their investigation processes on the matter.

About neo

Check Also

Hunt on for main suspect in ‘crystal meth’ ring

The Department of Excise has launched investigations to apprehend the main suspect in the drug …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved