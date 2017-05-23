Two individuals linked to robbery in Keselwatta arrested

Two individuals linked to a break-in that took place in Keselwatta have been arrested.

The arrests were made in the Wattala and Kolonnawa areas.

The robbery which had occurred last Monday (15), involved gold jewellery worth Rs.4929500 and foreign currency worth Rs. 579500 being stolen from a house on Bandaranayake lane, in Keselwatta.

Police did manage to find Rs.33000, pieces of gold jewellery and foreign cash with the two individuals during the arrest.

The arrestees believed to be residents of the Walampitiya and Maligawatha areas, will be presented to the Hultsdorf Magistrate’s Court today (23).

Police are continuing their investigation processes on the matter.