Two hospitalized after being shot by police

Two persons including a woman were wounded in a shooting carried out by several police officers, responding to a dispute in the Samagipura area in Maha Oya, when they were assaulted by certain individuals who also attempted to snatch a police firearm.

Following information received regarding the forceful detention of a person over a dispute, a team of officers from the Maha Oya Police Station were dispatched to investigate.

When the police officers arrived at the location, they were assaulted with clubs by a group of individuals who also attempted to snatch the firearm of one of the officers.

As a result of this, the police officers had opened fire injuring a woman and a man allegedly involved in the altercation. They have been admitted to the Mahiyangana Hospital.