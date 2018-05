Two held with gold worth over Rs 4.7 million

Customs officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake arrested two Sri Lankan passengers attempting to smuggle gold pieces worth over Rs 4.7 million into the country.

The suspects, a 55-year-old from Matara and a 52-year-old from Batticaloa, had arrived from Singapore this morning.

The gold pieces weighing 700g and worth Rs. 4,760,000 were found concealed in fake belts worn near the knees and inside the false bottom of shoes, the customs spokesman said.