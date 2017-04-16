Two foreigners rescued

Share ! tweet







Sri Lanka Coast Guard life savers attached to the Life Saving Posts Mirissa and Hikkaduwa, on 13th April at two separate locations, have rescued two foreigners and one Sri Lankan who were being dragged out by the waves and drowning at sea off Mirissa and Hikkaduwa beaches.

54 year old Iranian National, Mr Akbar Yolami and Sri Lankan National, Mr. Huzefa a resident of Mount Lavinia were rescued while being dragged away into the sea by the strong current off Mirissa beach in two separate incidents by the life savers of Sri Lanka Coast Guard attached to life saving post Mirissa.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tasun Shaema, an Indian National was rescued while drowning at sea off Hikkaduwa by Sri Lanka Coast Guard Life savers of Hikkaduwa life saving post Hikkaduwa on the same day, a statement said.