Two foreign leaders to visit SL

Ministry of Foreign Affairs says state leaders of two foreign countries are scheduled pay official visits to the island next week on the invitations of Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena.

The two leaders who are scheduled to arrive in the island are Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Accordingly, the Singapore Prime Minister will arrive in the island on an official visit on the 22nd January and the Indonesian President will arrive on the 25th.

The two heads of state are scheduled to meet the President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and hold discussions to strengthen bilateral relations, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

During Prime Minister Lee’s visit the two countries are scheduled to sign a free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Singapore and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the President of the Republic of Latvia Raimonds Vējonis and Mrs. Iveta Vējonis who are touring Sri Lanka on a private visit from the 6th January are expected to depart tomorrow (16).