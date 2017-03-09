Two business tycoons fall-out?

Share ! tweet







Top businessman and share market investor Nimal Perera, has stepped down from the positions where he has held in several listed companies in order to be an independent.

Number of position that he held were where multi-billionaire entrepreneur Dhammika Perera. had majority shareholding.

His letter of resignation from the post of Managing Director at Royal Ceramics PLC with effect from 07 Match 2017 has been accepted by the company’s board of directors.

Nimal Perera said that he had quit all those companies in order to be an independent investor.

He said that at preset he is 57 years old and having two companies wants to handle his business activities more independently in the future.

Many stock market analysyts said that Nimal Perera is a dynamic stock market investors and with the quiting from all positions he will build his owned business empire.

After a protracted Board Meeting of Royal Ceramics Plc on Monday late evening, a decision was arrived at over the future course. Nimal Perera resigned as Managing Director of RCL as well as from all Boards of business tycoon Dhammika Perera-controlled companies, including the diversified conglomerate Hayleys Plc and Vallibel One Plc.



Furthermore, from 08March 2017, Nimal Perera has resigned his posts as Director with several listed companies including Amaya Leisure, Kingsbury Hotel, Haycarb, Hayleys and Talawakelle Plantations Ltd. Horana Platation Lanka Ceremicm Lanka Wallties Swisstec (Ceylon) Plc and Lanka Tiles.

The market sensed a likely shift in the duo’s course when in mid-2014, Nimal acquired Mercantile Produce Brokers and prior to that an investment vehicle, NP Capital Ltd.