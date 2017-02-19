Two army soldiers remanded over Noyahr case

Share ! tweet







The two army soldiers who were arrested on the charges of abducting and assaulting journalist Keith Noyahr have been remanded until 3 March. The suspects were remanded after being produced before the Mt. Lavinia Magistrate’s Court on Sunday. Earlier, the court also remanded three army personnel including a Major over the case until 23 February.

Noyahr, the former Deputy Editor of an English weekly newspaper, was abducted on May 22, 2008. A day later, he was dropped off near his residence, badly beaten up and bruised. He spent days in the hospital after the attack before he left the country.