Two army soldiers remanded over Noyahr case

The two army soldiers who were arrested on the charges of abducting and assaulting journalist Keith Noyahr have been remanded until 3 March. The suspects were remanded after being produced before the Mt. Lavinia Magistrate’s Court on Sunday. Earlier, the court also remanded three army personnel including a Major over the case until 23 February.

Noyahr, the former Deputy Editor of an English weekly newspaper, was abducted on May 22, 2008. A day later, he was dropped off near his residence, badly beaten up and bruised. He spent days in the hospital after the attack before he left the country.

