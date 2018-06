TV presenter Mahesh Nisshanka has been arrested by the Kadawatha Police in connection with an alleged assault in which an individual was stabbed.

The Police said an owner of a fitness centre at Enderamulla was admitted to the Colombo General Hospital with stab injuries following a clash allegedly between the TV presenter and the owner on Saturday.

They said Mr Nisshanka also had lodged a complaint with the Police stating that he was also assaulted.