Tuition master and brother involved in A/L Chemistry paper scam released on bail

The tuition master and his brother who were alleged of involving in a fraud regarding the G.C.E A/L paper was released on bail by the Gampaha Magistrate today, our news sources said .

They suspects were released on a cash bail of Rs.10, 000 each with two sureties of Rs. 100,000 each.

The Magistrate ordered the suspects to appear in CID every Sunday.

Police arrested four persons on August 21, for circulating leaflets containing question which appeared on the 2017 G.C.E. Advanced Level Chemistry paper.