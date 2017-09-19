Trial against Namal et al fixed for Oct 10

Colombo High Court Judge Piyasena Ranasinghe yesterday fixed for October 10, the next date of hearing of the trial against UPFA Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa and four other accused persons and Goweri Corporate Private Limited, owned by Namal Rajapaksa.

They have been accused of laundering Rs. 30 million in a deal with another company.

First accused Namal Rajapaksa, third accused Pavithra Sujani Bogollagama and fourth accused Iresha de Silva were present in court yesterday.

The trial will be conducted in the absence of three other accused persons, Indika Prabath Kumarajeewa, Nithya Senevi Samaranayake and Goweri Corporate Private Limited.