Trial against Basil on November 13

The Colombo High Court on Thursday fixed for trial on Nov. 13, an indictment against the former Minister of Divineguma Development Basil Rajapaksa and the Director General of Divineguma Kithsiri Ranawaka.

They have been accused of printing five million almanacs between Nov. 23, 2014 and Dec. 4, 2014 in the run-up to the Presidential polls of January 8, 2015.

The indictment says that Rs. 29 million out of Divineguma funds was used to print almanacs with the picture of UPFA presidential candidate Mahinda Rajapaksa printed thereon.

The court directed that the first to five witnesses be present on that date.

Jayantha Weerasinghe PC, Shavindra Fernando PC and Anil Silva PC appeared for the accused.

State Counsel Sudarshana Silva appeared for the Attorney General.

The bench comprised Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga.