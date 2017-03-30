Trial against Basil on May 5

Share ! tweet







The Colombo High Court fixed the Rs.29 million Divi Naguma Department funds misappropriation trial against former Minister Basil Rajapaksa and former Director General Kithsiri Ranawaka for May 5. Both Basil Rajapaksa and Ranawaka were accused of misappropriating Rs.29 million of funds of the Divi Neguma Department by printing five million almanacs in support of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa during the last Presidential election. The accused were earlier released on Rs.100, 000 bail with two sureties of Rs.500,000 on each of the accused by Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulathunga