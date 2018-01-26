Trial against Basil fixed for June 14

The Colombo High Court yesterday fixed for June 4, 2018, the trial against Basil Rajapaksa, former Minister of Divineguma, Economic Development and Kithsiri Ranawake, the Director General of Divineguma. They have been indicted for having squandered Rs. 36.5 million from the Divineguma Fund, to distribute GI pipes in the run-up to January 8, 2015 presidential election. The pipes were distributed among the local government authorities though there had been no requests from the recipients.

President’s Counsel Shavindra Fernando and President’s Counsel Anil Silva appeared for the accused.

Senior State Counsel Assad Navavi appeared for the prosecution.

The bench comprised Colombo High Court Judge, A. A. R. Heiyanthuduwa.