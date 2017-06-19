Tri-shaw unions divided over fare hike

Three wheel unions are divided over the proposed fare increase for the first kilometer with effect from July 10.

President of the Self Employed Professionals’ National Three Wheeler Association Sunil Jayawardena said that the minimum three-wheeler fare for the first kilometre would be increased by Rs 10 with effect from July 10.

Jayawardena said that the prices of three-wheeler spare parts had increased and the three wheeler drivers and owners were left with no alternative but to increase the minimum fare.

“We will increase the fare though there are some others who are opposed to the proposal. We know that the passengers would be inconvenienced. But how could we survive otherwise?”

He said the fare for the first kilometer would be increased by Rs 10 from Rs 50 to Rs 60 but the charge for the second kilometre and onwards would remain at Rs 40 each.

Meanwhile, All Ceylon Three Wheel Drivers and Owners’ Association’s President Sudil Dilruk said that they would not agree to the fare increase.