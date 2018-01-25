Tri forces to provide security on the day of local government elections

Chairman of Sri Lanka’s Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said that on the day of the local government elections, the tri forces will be deployed for security duties. The elections for local government bodies will be held on 10th February.

He said that this decision was made in a discussion held Wednesday with the Inspector General of the Police Pujith Jayasundera.

The Election Commission chairman said that the agreement to allow tri forces to carry out patrolling 400 meters away from polling stations was reached today.

He also said that there can be no CCTV cameras placed where the postal votes are marked. The postal votes will be handed over to senior postmasters on the 9th February but counting of the postal votes will begin in conjunction with the general votes at 4 pm on the 10th.

Mr. Deshapriya said in future pandals and cutouts will not be allowed at any election office. “When this concession was given to our country they turn it into a privilege,” he said.

The Election Commission chairman said a complaint was received today that extremely loud firecrackers are being used by politicians and requested all political parties to refrain from such activities.