Treatment for bacterial leaf blight in betel

A farmer from Ampe, Balapitiya says he has developed a successful method to treat the bacterial leaf blight that affects local betel cultivations.

S.W. Siridasa today met minister Daya Gamage at the primary industries ministry and informed him that turmeric powder, vitamins, panadol powder etc. dissolved in water and sprayed on the betel leaves would cure the disease.

He said he was previously told by an agrarian services centre to bury the infected betel vines as a solution, but that he was not discouraged and made experimentations.

He has promoted his method among other betel cultivators too with success.

An official of the betel research institute in Narammala was also present on the occasion, and minister Gamage instructed her to do more experimentation together with Mr. Siridasa on his method.

If found to be successful, he could be given a patent for his treatment method and also helped to commercially develop it as a solution to the bacterial leaf blight, said the minister.

On the occasion, Mr. Siridasa also briefed minister Gamage on a revolving lamp made by him at a cost of just Rs. 5.00, to drive away wild boar, porcupines and other small wild animals that harm cultivations.